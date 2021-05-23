Ryan Seacrest All Smiles In 'Rehearsal' Pajamas Before 'American Idol'

Ryan Seacrest is showing off his "rehearsal" pajama pants before the nation tunes in for the Season 19 finale of American Idol, airing tonight May 23 at 8 pm EST live on ABC. The 46-year-old host of the long-running competition series managed to sneak in a quick Instagram update ahead of the airing, with the pandemic-trendy photo showing the radio and TV personality big-time grinning and showing off his snazzy patterned pants. Ryan, who has been busy wearing pajamas on Live! clearly isn't done with the look. Check it out below.