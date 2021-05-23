Ariel Winter Challenged In Crop Top Brunch Offer

Ariel Winter has been busy offering up brunch with flights and hotels included, but her Instagram followers were quick to challenge her. The 23-year-old sitcom star made February headlines for partnering up with Omaze for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to meet her, with a recent post seeing the star remind her 4.6 million followers that the offer still stands. Omaze, which has linked fans up to stars including George Clooney and Cameron Diaz, is now offering an all-paid stay for one lucky winner. Check it out below.