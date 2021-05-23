Kendall Jenner Revives The Low-Rise Trend At Star-Studded Tequila Launch

Trending Stories
Kendall Jenner touches her ear.
Shutterstock | 2131613
Celebrities
Treva Bowdoin

Kendall Jenner proved that the low-rise trend is definitely back this summer during the launch party for her beverage brand, 818 Tequila. The supermodel shared a few photos from the event on her Instagram page, and more than a few famous faces appeared in them. However, Kendall's bold style choice made her stand out from the crowd. 

While serving shots of booze to her celeb guests, the 25-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star rocked a pair of pants that early-aughts-era Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera would be proud to have in their closets. Scroll through to check out her party pics.

Kendall Nails A Hot Summer Trend

Kendall Jenner wearing jeans and striped top
Gettyimages | Taylor Hill

Kendall's on-trend bottoms appeared to be made out of soft suede that fit her like a glove. The beige pants were accented with visible stitching that gave them a rustic Western vibe, and they had a lace-up front in lieu of a button or zipper fly.

Who What Wear included low-rise pants like Kendall's on its list of apparel that's a part of 2021's current signature look: the "'Hot Girl' Summer Style Aesthetic." Other items listed were sheer fabrics, belly chains, corsets, the color pink, and tops with tie accents. 

Commanding Attention

 

Kendall also pulled off the tied top trend by rocking a tiny cropped shirt with long fabric ties on the bust. It featured similar ties on its flared sleeves. A floral pattern and sheer black lace panels finished the Boho piece.

Kendall posed solo in front of a gray wall and tall stacks of 818 Tequila boxes. She tagged stylist Dani Michelle, and Vogue shared some details about her ensemble. Her pants were vintage Chloé, her breezy silk top was vintage Moschino, and her beige shoulder bag was from By Far. 

The Guest List

 

Kendall's party was packed with her powerful pals. Swipe through the post above to see a few of her guests, including Kid Cudi, Travis Scott, and Justin Bieber. She was also photographed hanging out with her famous family members and two of her close friends, DJ Taco Bennett and model Fai Khadra.

Kendall needed all the celeb support that she could get after being accused of cultural appropriation over an advertisement for her tequila. As reported by People, one critic suggested that she was trying to look like "a chic migrant worker" in the ad. 

More Party Details

Kendall Jenner wearing sparkly green catsuit.
Gettyimages | Eamonn M. McCormack

According to Us Weekly, Kendall's big bash took place at The Nice Guy bar in Los Angeles. Attendees who weren't pictured in her IG slideshow included Katy Perry, Drake, Chris Brown, Hailey Bieber, Kate Hudson and Doja Cat. 

Guests got to sample the three offerings from Kendall's tequila brand: Añejo, Reposado, and 818 Blanco. They also received some 818 swag. 

While Kendall has faced some backlash over her decision to get into the tequila biz, she's clearly passionate about her latest business endeavor. 

"For almost 4 years i’ve been on a journey to create the best tasting tequila. after dozens of blind taste tests, trips to our distillery, entering into world tasting competitions anonymously and WINNING (🥳) ..3.5 years later i think we’ve done it!" she wrote on Instagram earlier this year. "This is all we’ve been drinking for the last year and i can’t wait for everyone else to get their hands on this to enjoy it as much as we do!"

818 is now available in California, and Kendall revealed that it will start hitting liquor store shelves elsewhere in the United States throughout the summer.

