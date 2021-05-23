Kendall Jenner Revives The Low-Rise Trend At Star-Studded Tequila Launch

Kendall Jenner proved that the low-rise trend is definitely back this summer during the launch party for her beverage brand, 818 Tequila. The supermodel shared a few photos from the event on her Instagram page, and more than a few famous faces appeared in them. However, Kendall's bold style choice made her stand out from the crowd.
While serving shots of booze to her celeb guests, the 25-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star rocked a pair of pants that early-aughts-era Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera would be proud to have in their closets. Scroll through to check out her party pics.