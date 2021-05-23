Kendall Jenner Revives The Low-Rise Trend At Star-Studded Tequila Launch

According to Us Weekly, Kendall's big bash took place at The Nice Guy bar in Los Angeles. Attendees who weren't pictured in her IG slideshow included Katy Perry, Drake, Chris Brown, Hailey Bieber, Kate Hudson and Doja Cat.

Guests got to sample the three offerings from Kendall's tequila brand: Añejo, Reposado, and 818 Blanco. They also received some 818 swag.

While Kendall has faced some backlash over her decision to get into the tequila biz, she's clearly passionate about her latest business endeavor.

"For almost 4 years i’ve been on a journey to create the best tasting tequila. after dozens of blind taste tests, trips to our distillery, entering into world tasting competitions anonymously and WINNING (🥳) ..3.5 years later i think we’ve done it!" she wrote on Instagram earlier this year. "This is all we’ve been drinking for the last year and i can’t wait for everyone else to get their hands on this to enjoy it as much as we do!"

818 is now available in California, and Kendall revealed that it will start hitting liquor store shelves elsewhere in the United States throughout the summer.