Lisa Rinna Helps The Kardashians In Pea-Green Bikini

Lisa Rinna can count herself an unofficial employee of Khloe Kardashian's 2016-founded Good American line. The 57-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star today gave 36-year-old Khloe a giant shout-out while in swimwear, with it looking like E! star Khloe can rely on the Bravo crew to help promote her clothing line. Khloe, who has branched her brand out from its signature denims to size-inclusive footwear and swim pieces, had one of her bikinis name-dropped by Lisa on Sunday, and it was a bucket hat affair, too. Check it out below.