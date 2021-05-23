Lisa Rinna Helps The Kardashians In Pea-Green Bikini

Scroll for the photo. It wouldn't be the first Kardashian brand shout-out from Lisa who has, alongside her daughters, rocked 40-year-old Kim Kardashian's SKIMS line. The former actress, who has been making headlines this year for sporting Versace swimwear, was going a little more affordable here, posing from her L.A. mansion and showing off her sensational abs as she posed with one leg folded and in a pea-green bikini with string ties.

Lisa sent out her signature pout from under a blue, tie-dye bucket hat for extra effect.