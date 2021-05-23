Eva Longoria Twins With Her Son As They Enjoy A 'Cozy Sunday'

Trending Stories
Eva Longoria is radiant in a bold look with architectural shoulders.
Gettyimages | Matt Winkelmeyer
Celebrities
Ava Bennet

In addition to all the glamorous snaps she shares while working on projects, either as an actress or a producer or director, Eva Longoria frequently thrills her 8.1 million Instagram followers with glimpses into her personal life. The proud mama often shares pictures she takes with her son, Santiago, and it seems that the brunette beauty has an affinity for matching with her child.

Her latest Instagram share was no different, as she opted to twin with Santiago while rocking blue rompers as they enjoyed a "cozy Sunday," according to her caption. 

A Mother-Son Moment

Eva Longoria wears matching pajamas as she has a blast with son Santiago.
Instagram | Eva Longoria

Eva tagged the brand Smash + Tess in the image, implying that the rompers they were wearing were from that particular label.  The rompers had a comfortable silhouette, the fabric draping over Eva's curves without clinging too tightly.

The garment had short sleeves, and Eva cuffed one sleeve slightly, the bronzed skin of her toned arm glowing in the sunlight. The piece had a scooped neckline, and a column of buttons that extended down her chest. The romper was a one-piece without a defined waist, giving off a decidedly cozy vibe, as she referenced in the caption.

Basking In The Sunshine

Eva's brunette locks had been pulled back in a casual ponytail, placing all the attention on her flawless features as her wavy tresses tumbled down her back. She appeared to be wearing no makeup at all, but had a radiant smile on her face as the photo was captured.

Santiago twinned with his mother, wearing a pale blue romper that had short sleeves and capri-length bottoms. Eva held him close to her, gazing at something outside the frame while Santiago seemed to zero in on the camera. His tiny hands were clasped in front of her chest, while Eva held him tightly.

Sunday With Santi

Eva referred to her son by his nickname in the caption, and filled her fans in on her Sunday plans, implying that she was spending some time with her boy. She didn't include a geotag on the shot, but the photo was taken outdoors, with plenty of lush greenery visible in the background. 

Several trees cast some shade over the area, while other patches were illuminated by the sun's rays, making for an idyllic scene between mother and son. Eva is no stranger to twinning with Santiago, and has rocked plenty of matching outfits before.

Proud Mama

Her fans absolutely adored the sweet Sunday share, and the post racked up over 78,100 likes within just four hours, including a like from fellow actress America Ferrera.

"Hope you have an amazing Sunday surrounded by love and happiness," one fan wrote.

"Gorgeous and love the matching outfits!" another chimed in.

Last year, before the coronavirus pandemic kicked off, Eva took some time from her busy schedule to take a family vacation to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. As The Inquisitr reported, Santiago went along for the ride, looking adorable as his mom rocked bikinis and spent time poolside with him.

