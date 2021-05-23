Eva Longoria Twins With Her Son As They Enjoy A 'Cozy Sunday'

In addition to all the glamorous snaps she shares while working on projects, either as an actress or a producer or director, Eva Longoria frequently thrills her 8.1 million Instagram followers with glimpses into her personal life. The proud mama often shares pictures she takes with her son, Santiago, and it seems that the brunette beauty has an affinity for matching with her child.

Her latest Instagram share was no different, as she opted to twin with Santiago while rocking blue rompers as they enjoyed a "cozy Sunday," according to her caption.