Trending Stories
TV

'Kept Woman': Lifetime Movie Inspired By True Events, Starring Courtney Ford, Shaun Benson

Celebrities

Pregnant Jennifer Love Hewitt Declares 'Hot Bump Summer' In New Pic

Instagram Models

Sommer Ray Celebrates Bikini Wardrobe Malfunction With Live Snake

Celebrities

Bella Thorne All 'Peaches' In Chanel Bikini On A Yacht

Famous Relationships

Blake Shelton Admits He Forgets Who Gwen Stefani Is

Celebrities

Kaley Cuoco Stuns Surrounded By Barrels With Soaking-Wet Hair

Christina Milian Flaunts Gravity-Defying Curls In An All-Blue Ensemble

Christina Milian wears a hot pink look with a sleek high ponytail.
Gettyimages | Sarah Morris
Celebrities
Ava Bennet

Actress, singer and entrepreneur  Christina Milian stunned her 6.6 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a bold trio of snaps taken outdoors. The outfit she wore was from the online retailer Fashion Nova, whose Instagram page she tagged in the caption, in case any of her fans were inspired to pick up her breezy blue outfit for themselves.

The first picture was taken from a unique perspective, with the camera looking upwards at Christina as she posed. The update was a video, and Christina's figure remained stationary as the clouds in the blue sky above floated through the air, adding a magical quality.

Blue Skies Ahead

Christina Milian slays in a cropped MTV shirt, distressed pants and bold boots.
Instagram | Christina Milian

The dress she wore mimicked the cloudy sky, as the garment featured an abstract blue-and-white print that closely resembled clouds. The look had a turtleneck and long sleeves, and the body-con fit highlighted Christina's shape.

The garment offered some major coverage, with fabric keeping her chest, stomach and legs under wraps. However, she still managed to serve up a seriously sultry look as she rested one hand on her thigh and brought the other up to her hair. Her tresses were styled in voluminous, gravity-defying curls that surrounded her stunning features like a halo.

Gravity-Defying Curls

In the first snap, she stared right at the camera with her lips slightly parted, looking gorgeous. The second snap gave her fans a bit of a closer look at her surroundings.

She placed the same effect on the second slide, allowing the clouds to float over the area where she was standing while everything else remained stationary. Several towering trees with lush green leaves were visible in the background, and she stood on a patio area with an ornate white railing to one side and a gray stone-covered house with white windows visible to her left.

Sunny & Stunning

Despite her stunning surroundings, Christina remained the focal point of the snap as she rocked the maxi dress. The garment was fitted throughout, with the material hugging her thighs and calves. She posed with one bare foot flat on the ground beneath her, and the other pointed slightly in a pose that accentuated her curves. She rested both hands on the small of her back as she kept her gaze on the camera, serving up a powerful pose.

In the third and final slide of the update, she showcased her choice of nail color, as well as her sparkling wedding band. She had painted her nails a pale blue hue that matched her dress perfectly.

Bombshell In Blue

Her fans loved the update, and the post received over 12,900 likes within just one hour of going live.

"Get 'em Queen," one fan wrote.

"Loving the blue," another chimed in

"How does she do it!!" a third fan remarked, including a praise hands emoji in the compliment.

Christina isn't afraid to get a bit flirtatious with her devoted followers. Back in March 2021, as The Inquisitr reported, she rocked a piece of lingerie from Savage x Fenty that featured floral embroidery along the cups, a cut-out detail that exposed some serious skin, and semi-sheer panels with black polka dots for a whimsical touch.

Latest Headlines

Larsa Pippen Is 'Heading To Lunch' In Style, Rocking A Bold Patterned Dress

May 23, 2021

Lauri Markkanen Wants To Join Forces With Luka Doncic & Kristaps Porzingis In Dallas

May 23, 2021

Jinger Duggar & Jeremy Vuolo Bring Back Kanye West Trend

May 23, 2021

NFL Rumors: Frontrunner Emerges For Julio Jones Sweepstakes

May 23, 2021

Salma Hayek Treats Fans To A Behind-The-Scenes Instagram Video

May 23, 2021

Rand Paul Says He Won't Get Vaccinated Against Coronavirus

May 23, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.