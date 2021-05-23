Cecily Strong Spoofs Jeanine Pirro While Describing Mar-a-Lago & Getting Drenched

After watching Cecily sing and get soaked, some viewers took to Twitter to share their fears that she won't be returning for Season 47 of Saturday Night Live. They also praised her performance.

"I’m going to be so sad if Cecily Strong is leaving SNL. She’s one of my faves. She seems to be fighting off tears and the Weekend Update skit…it all has me worried," tweeted one viewer.

"I really hope she sticks around but if this is Cecily Strong’s Swan Song on #SNL well that was a hell of a way to go out," another fan wrote.

"Cecily Strong is truly bliss - as Judge Jeanine and everything else. She needs at least ten movies, her own show and I'd be happy to vote for her as Mayor," read a tweet from writer Paul Rudnick.

According to TV Line, Cecily has not recently said anything about her future with SNL, so fans will just have to wait and see what happens.