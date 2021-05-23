Cecily Strong Spoofs Jeanine Pirro While Describing Mar-a-Lago & Getting Drenched

Saturday Night Live viewers possibly got their last chance to laugh at Cecily Strong's over-the-top impression of Fox News personality Jeanine Pirro on May 22. As reported by Pop Culture, some fans believe that her performance was a sign that she's exiting the show. For the Season 46 finale, she belted out a tune that's often associated with farewells, the Frank Sinatra classic "My Way." Cecily sang the song during the show's "Weekend Update" segment after giving Mar-a-Lago rave reviews and ranting about border control.