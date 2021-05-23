Lauri Markkanen Wants To Join Forces With Luka Doncic & Kristaps Porzingis In Dallas

In the past months, rumors have been continuously swirling around Lauri Markkanen and his future with the Chicago Bulls. Markkanen is set to become a free agent after the 2020-21 NBA season. Though the Bulls have recently expressed their desire to keep him long-term on their roster, Markkanen may no longer be interested in staying in Chicago.

In a phone interview with KC Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago, Markkanen said that after spending his first four years in the league as a "team-first guy," he believes that it's time for him to look at the "business side" of the game.