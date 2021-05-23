NFL Rumors: Frontrunner Emerges For Julio Jones Sweepstakes

The race to land Atlanta Falcons superstar Julio Jones may have a frontrunner.
There have been growing rumors that Jones is on the trade block, with more than a dozen teams being listed as potential trade partners for the Falcons. But a new report seems to bring more clarity to the situation, hinting that an AFC contender is looking to round out its offense by bringing in Jones. If the move comes to fruition, it could signal a change of power in the conference and one of the strongest challenges to Kansas City's two-year reign of supremacy.