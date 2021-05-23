NFL Rumors: Frontrunner Emerges For Julio Jones Sweepstakes

As The Sporting News reported, the Falcons appear ready to move on from their All-Pro receiver and are likely to net a strong return for him, though the market is a bit unclear. While recent trades for top receivers -- including Stefon Diggs and DeAndre Hopkins -- have netted first-round picks, Jones is a bit older at 32.

"All three of the recent No. 1 receivers that were traded were all 27 years old or younger. Jones is 32, so any team trying to acquire him would have to be ready to win now," noted Jacob Kamenker of The Sporting News. He wouldn't be a long-term acquisition for any club."