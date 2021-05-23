Trending Stories
Salma Hayek Looks Like A Supermodel Barefoot In Sheer Dress

Salma Hayek at an event
Shutterstock
Salma Hayek
Rebecca Cukier

Salma Hayek took under 30 minutes to get called a "supermodel" by fans today, this as the 54-year-old stunned her 17.9 million Instagram followers in a sheer billowing blue dress. The actress, who has been making grunge style headlines for upcoming movie The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard, was back to classic elegance and perched on a chic side-stand counter on Sunday, with her video coming as a behind-the-scenes moment from her recent Variety feature. All good looks and defying her age, Salma got the universal thumbs-up. See why below.

Stuns Fans At 54

Salma Hayek outdoors in Greece
SalmaHayek/Instagram

Scroll for the video. Hayek, fresh from revealing she's faced backlash in Hollywood for being Mexican, was very much showing why she's having the last laugh. The mom of one had been filmed glamorously hanging around on the wooden surface, backed by a chic wall painting and near a super-glitzy chandelier.

All eyes were on Hayek as she rocked a plunging, bright blue, and sheer-sleeved frilly dress, balancing out the high-end feel with a stockings-only finish, no shoes, and hair blowing her hair around.

See The Video Below!

The Latina, who caught over 300,000 likes in under 30 minutes for her Sunday post, took to her caption writing: "#behindthescenes @variety."

"Wow so beautiful," a fan quickly replied, with another calling the star "magnificent." Scroll for more photos after the video.

Salma's latest interview made major headlines, largely for seeing the star reveal her near-fatal battle with COVID, one she'd remained silent on but stated required oxygen and saw her in isolation for seven weeks. "I'd rather die at home," Salma said. More photos below.

Turned Down For Being Mexican

Salma Hayek selfie near steps
SalmaHayek/Instagram

Also addressed was Hayek's heritage, with her early career seemingly jeopardized by racism in the entertainment industry. "They wouldn’t even give me the auditions. We tried really hard. I said I know I can do drama, but what about romantic comedies and action comedies?” she recalled. “For them, it was like, ‘Oh, no, she’s just like a sexy Mexican.’”

"I was better than who they cast and that they regretted it. But at the time, they knew the studios wouldn’t have gone for a Mexican as the lead."

More below.

'Ignored' Success

Salma even went as far as to say the backlash continued despite the success of 2002 movie Frida.

"But they ignored it. I still didn’t get the leads. Yes, I thought I was going be an action star. That’s how I started. But at some point at a certain age, I was sure it was never going to happen because it didn’t when it made sense. Now that it doesn’t make any sense, it’s all happening," she added.

Salma this year also features in MCU movie The Eternals, plus Amazon Prime Video flick Bliss.

