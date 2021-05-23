Salma Hayek Looks Like A Supermodel Barefoot In Sheer Dress

Salma Hayek took under 30 minutes to get called a "supermodel" by fans today, this as the 54-year-old stunned her 17.9 million Instagram followers in a sheer billowing blue dress. The actress, who has been making grunge style headlines for upcoming movie The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard, was back to classic elegance and perched on a chic side-stand counter on Sunday, with her video coming as a behind-the-scenes moment from her recent Variety feature. All good looks and defying her age, Salma got the universal thumbs-up. See why below.