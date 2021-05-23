Salma Hayek Treats Fans To A Behind-The-Scenes Instagram Video

Trending Stories
Salma Hayek rocks statement earrings and a low bun, looking chic.
Actress Salma Hayek made 54 look great in her latest Instagram share, a short video clip that documented a photoshoot she was participating in for Variety magazine. She tagged the publication's own Instagram page in the caption of the post, giving her fans some context behind the recent video update. 

She looked fierce and flawless in a flirty dress that was crafted from a sapphire blue material that was stunning on her. In the clip, she was perched on top of what appeared to be a vintage-influenced credenza.

Babe In Blue

Salma Hayek shows off her natural beauty in Instagram share.
Instagram | Salma Hayek

Unique plants in delicate painted square-shaped pots flanked her, positioned near the wall on either side of the credenza. The backdrop was also eye-catching, as the wall behind the furniture was covered in a mural that made Salma appear to be posing in some type of exotic location.

Despite everything going on in the background and around her, Salma remained the focal point of the video clip, altering her poses just slightly, twisting her head from the left to the right and shifting her hips in order to give the camera plenty of angles as it snapped away.

Flirty & Flawless

Her dress featured long sleeves crafted from a semi-sheer fabric that draped over her toned arms without clinging too tightly. The neckline dipped low, showing off Salma's signature curves, and was trimmed with ruffled detailing that stretched from her collar all the way down her abdomen.

The bottom portion of the dress mimicked these ruffled details, adding a flirtatious vibe to the full look. The fabric cascaded over her shapely hips and thighs, and she had her legs crossed, showing off her incredible stems.

Behind The Scenes Special

At the beginning of the clip, someone else was visible to the left-hand side of the frame, and fans also got a glimpse of the ornate chandelier in the space. However, the video soon zoomed in to focus solely on Salma, highlighting her beauty as she posed for the pictures.

Her brunette locks were styled in a straight middle part, the silky tresses framing her gorgeous features. A wind machine of some type seemed to be aimed at her, as her sleek strands blew gently around her, adding to the drama of the whole scene.

True Confessions

Her fans couldn't get enough, and within just 14 minutes the post racked up over 190,200 views. 

"Beauty in blue," one fan wrote, followed by a trio of blue heart emoji.

"A real queen," another follower chimed in.

"Wow just wow!!!!!!!" a third fan commented, nearly struck speechless by Salma's beauty in the update.

Salma isn't afraid to get candid with her fans, and as The Inquisitr reported, recently revealed that her battle with COVID-19 nearly had fatal consequences, forcing her to spend about seven weeks isolated in one room, even requiring oxygen at points. 

