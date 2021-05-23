Salma Hayek Treats Fans To A Behind-The-Scenes Instagram Video

Actress Salma Hayek made 54 look great in her latest Instagram share, a short video clip that documented a photoshoot she was participating in for Variety magazine. She tagged the publication's own Instagram page in the caption of the post, giving her fans some context behind the recent video update.

She looked fierce and flawless in a flirty dress that was crafted from a sapphire blue material that was stunning on her. In the clip, she was perched on top of what appeared to be a vintage-influenced credenza.