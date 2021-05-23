Rand Paul Says He Won't Get Vaccinated Against Coronavirus

Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky said in an interview on Sunday that he will not be getting vaccinated against the novel coronavirus.

Paul, who is an ophthalmologist, became the first senator to contract COVID-19 in March 2020, but he did not experience serious or severe symptom.

The senator explained Sunday that he believes he doesn't need to get vaccinated because he has already had the disease and therefore has strong natural immunity, The Hill reported.

It remains unclear how long natural immunity lasts in those that have recovered from COVID-19.