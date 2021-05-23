Spurs Could Trade Derrick White For Al Horford & 2022 First-Round Pick

Oklahoma City Thunder center Al Horford is one of the veteran big men who are expected to be moved in the 2021 offseason. When the Philadelphia 76ers sent him to Oklahoma City last summer, Horford knew that he won't stay long with the Thunder. Like what they did to Chris Paul, the Thunder used the 2020-21 NBA season to increase Horford's value before trying to trade him again this summer.

Despite receiving lesser time, Horford has somehow shown an impressive performance this season. In 28 games he played, he averaged 14.2 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 3.4 assists while shooting 45.0 percent from the field and 36.8 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.