Kaley Cuoco Stuns Surrounded By Barrels With Soaking-Wet Hair

Kaley Cuoco close up
Getty
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Kaley Cuoco is hanging around some of the finest bourbon barrels in Kentucky and stunning fans in the process. The 35-year-old sitcom star, usually updating her Instagram from her $12 million Hidden Hills estate in California, has jetted out to the South with her family, with photos this weekend including husband Karl Cook, sister Briana Cuoco, plus Kaley's own mom. On Saturday night, Kaley shared stories showing a trip to Hartfield & Co., and it was unfussy as usual for the girl who lives in Amazon nightgowns. Check it out below.

Getting Her Kentucky On

KaleyCuoco/Instagram

Scroll for photos. Kaley has largely been making travel headlines for work, from her return to NYC last year as she shot HBO Max series The Flight Attendant, to a brief Canadian quarantine ahead of shooting for Kevin Hart's new movie. Now in Kentucky, Kaley is enjoying quality down-time and her photos definitely showed some whiskey tasting.

"When we come to Kentucky we always favorite our favorite place @hartfieldandco," Kaley wrote showing a black-and-white photo of rows of barrels. See her snap below.

Scroll For The Photo!

Kaley, followed by 6.6 million, added: "They are avail for tastings and virtual events! Look em up! Best bourbon in the country with a great family behind it."

Then came a reveal taking fans back to 2018, when Kaley tied the knot with second husband Karl. The girl behind Penny, sharing a "KARL & KALEY" barrel, wrote: "We barreled a special bourbon just for us @hartfieldandco on our wedding day! And we finally got to taste it. SIP SIP HOORAY!" A snap then showed Kaley and billionaire heir Karl with a team member.

See More Photos Below

Kaley Cuoco and husband with drinks
KaleyCuoco/Instagram

Kaley, all smiles, was seen raising a glass in a trio setting as she went makeup-free and with her blonde hair scraped back and wet. The actress, wearing a printed white tee, then reappeared solo with equestrian Karl, who was going full country in a blue plaid shirt. Next came a giant outdoor picnic with "the entire cook/cuoco squad together in Kentucky!"

Kaley, who has been actively pursuing her horseback-riding passion of late, was also quick to thank her trainers. Scroll for more photos.

Kentucky Spring 2021

Sharing impressive riding shots ahead of the weekend, Kaley marked her presence in Kentucky via a permanent post, telling fans:

"Photo dump🌿 ! Week 1 @kyhorsepark all the horses have been perfect , I truly can’t believe they are mine ❤️ (Colorado , Happy, Nessa, Volcan) 🐎 🦄 thank you @traceywade10 @memomoreno2643 , Frank and everyone at Big Bay City! ( 📷 @shawnmcmillenphoto )."

Kaley remains in the news for seeing her fall-released thriller renewed for a second season.

