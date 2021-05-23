Kaley Cuoco Stuns Surrounded By Barrels With Soaking-Wet Hair

Kaley Cuoco is hanging around some of the finest bourbon barrels in Kentucky and stunning fans in the process. The 35-year-old sitcom star, usually updating her Instagram from her $12 million Hidden Hills estate in California, has jetted out to the South with her family, with photos this weekend including husband Karl Cook, sister Briana Cuoco, plus Kaley's own mom. On Saturday night, Kaley shared stories showing a trip to Hartfield & Co., and it was unfussy as usual for the girl who lives in Amazon nightgowns. Check it out below.