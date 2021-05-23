Drama Starting To Build Around Jimmy Butler & Miami Heat

Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat have gone through plenty of ups and downs in the 2020-21 NBA season. After being hit by multiple injuries, the Heat struggled to win games in the first half of the season. Luckily, when their players returned one after another, the Heat managed to bounce back in the second half and succeeded to make their second consecutive appearance in the playoffs.

While they are currently focused on facing the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs, rumors have started to swirl around Butler.