Trending Stories
Celebrities

Pregnant Jennifer Love Hewitt Declares 'Hot Bump Summer' In New Pic

Famous Relationships

Blake Shelton Admits He Forgets Who Gwen Stefani Is

Celebrities

Bella Thorne All 'Peaches' In Chanel Bikini On A Yacht

Celebrities

Kim Kardashian Shows Off Morning 'Paradise' In Tangerine Bikini

Celebrities

Khloe Kardashian Drops Jaws In Good American Bikini

Instagram Models

Sommer Ray Celebrates Bikini Wardrobe Malfunction With Live Snake

Drama Starting To Build Around Jimmy Butler & Miami Heat

Jimmy Butler making plays for the Heat
Gettyimages | Michael Reaves
Basketball
JB Baruelo

Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat have gone through plenty of ups and downs in the 2020-21 NBA season. After being hit by multiple injuries, the Heat struggled to win games in the first half of the season. Luckily, when their players returned one after another, the Heat managed to bounce back in the second half and succeeded to make their second consecutive appearance in the playoffs.

While they are currently focused on facing the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs, rumors have started to swirl around Butler.

Jimmy Butler Has 'Testy Moments' With Teammates & Coaches

Gettyimages | Douglas P. DeFelice

Recently, NBA insider Shams Charania of The Athletic and former NBA champion Iman Shumpert discussed several topics, including the ongoing drama between Butler and the Heat. When he chose the Heat as his next stop, most people believed that Butler would no longer be involved in an altercation with his teammates and coaches.

However, Charania revealed that Butler has some "very, very testy moments" with the Heat's coaching staff this season.

"I'm told there has been very, very testy moments behind the scenes between Jimmy and that coaching staff," Charania said, via Twitter.

Jimmy Butler's History Of Being A Locker Room Nightmare

Jimmy Butler explaining to the ref
Gettyimages | Douglas P. DeFelice

For those who are following Butler's career from the start, seeing him involved with such controversies is no longer a surprise. In his lone season with the Philadelphia 76ers, there were reports about Butler expressing his unhappiness with his role in the Sixers' offense. During that time, rumors circulated that Butler aggressively challenged then-Sixers head coach Brett Brown and his offensive system.

Meanwhile, before he played for the Sixers, Butler was also involved with issues with former Minnesota Timberwolves teammates Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins. These included their infamous practice where Butler gathered third-stringers and defeated a team led by Towns and Wiggins.

Heat Should Address The Issue As Soon As Possible

As of now, the Heat haven't released an official statement that would confirm or deny Charania's revelation. However, if it's true, Adam Hermann of NBC Sports believes that the Heat should find a way to immediately fix the issue to prevent it from distracting the team in the postseason.

"I know Butler likes to say this kind of friction is by design - iron sharpening iron, blah blah blah - but you probably want to enter the postseason fully on the same page."

Jimmy Butler's Agent Denies The Rumors

Meanwhile, in a Twitter post, Butler's agent, Bernard Lee, could help himself but respond to Charania's revelations. Lee offered some harsh words to Charania and clarified that everything's "good" between Butler and the Heat.

"Shut the f*ck up you click bait, ambulance chasing, dirt bag piece of sh*t," Lee said, referring to Charania. "No one has told you this because this is not reality. Go find someone’s assistant to text abt an MRI or some other human calamity you want to be 1st on. We are good over here."

Latest Headlines

Blake Shelton Admits He Forgets Who Gwen Stefani Is

May 22, 2021

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's Attack On Tulsi Gabbard's 'Present' Vote Resurfaces

May 22, 2021

Carrie Underwood Stuns Running In Leggings With Lucky Find

May 22, 2021

Kelly Ripa Reveals Flawless Figure Secret Hidden Under Her Bed

May 22, 2021

Newt Gingrich Accuses Nancy Pelosi Of Establishing A Dictatorship 

May 22, 2021

Kim Kardashian Shows Off Morning 'Paradise' In Tangerine Bikini

May 22, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.