Trending Stories
Celebrities

Pregnant Jennifer Love Hewitt Declares 'Hot Bump Summer' In New Pic

Celebrities

Bella Thorne All 'Peaches' In Chanel Bikini On A Yacht

Instagram Models

Sommer Ray Celebrates Bikini Wardrobe Malfunction With Live Snake

Celebrities

Khloe Kardashian Drops Jaws In Good American Bikini

Famous Relationships

Blake Shelton Admits He Forgets Who Gwen Stefani Is

Celebrities

Larsa Pippen Highlights Diamond Anklet In Weekend Bikini Bottoms

Carrie Underwood Stuns Running In Leggings With Lucky Find

Carrie Underwood close up
CarrieUnderwood/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Carrie Underwood quite literally stumbled into luck during her weekend woods run today. The 38-year-old country singer and CALIA by Carrie clothing designer was in casual promo mode for her 2015-founded brand on Saturday, posting to her own Instagram as she name-dropped the label and showed off the simple pleasures that come with a run amid trees. The video showcased the "Cry Pretty" hit-maker's super-stylish merch, but it was the four-leaf clover Carrie had found that stole the show. Check it out below.

Stuns On Weekend Run

Carrie Underwood outdoors in jacket
CALIA/Instagram

Scroll for the video. Carrie, who had put a little effort into her hair and makeup for what was likely a planned shoot, nonetheless stunned her fans with her chilled vibes, gorgeous smile, and beyond-perfect blonde locks. The mom of two, going with a light gray shade, rocked tight leggings highlighting her world-famous legs, plus a matching zip hoodie, both courtesey of CALIA.

Carrie was quite clearly seen holding up a four-leaf clover she had found, with the next part of the video showing her glancing to the side with a slight smile.

Se Her Video Below!

Carrie, who has been actively promoting both CALIA by Carrie and her 2020-founded Fit52 app, took to her caption, writing: "Getting in an extra run for good luck today!" The brand's #StayThePath was also used. See more photos after the video.

Carrie is fresh from celebrating six years since the launch of CALIA, a brand that's been sell-out since the start and recently saw its famous CEO explaining how CALIA is actually pronounced. Earlier this year, Carrie took to Instagram to mark the milestone. More photos below.

Quite A Journey

Carrie Underwood stretching
CALIA/Instagram

Sharing a gallery of throwbacks since the brand's launch, Carrie told fans: "Whether on the road, on a boat, at a show, at the gym, playing outside, or traveling the world, @caliabycarrie’s got you. It’s been with me for 6 years and I cannot wait for you all to see what is next!"

The fitness lifestyle is now no joke for Carrie, whose status as a workout icon is fast-rising. She's even joined by husband Mike Fisher for workouts on her Fit52 app. See them together below.

Couples Who Sweat Together Stay Together

Carrie Underwood close up with husband
CarrieUnderwood/Instagram

Fit52, which saw early users addicted and has now rolled out to Android, recently welcomed 2010-married husband Mike, who joins Carrie for twinning workouts as the couple gets followers into shape. 

“Doing the @fit52 workout with the hubs this morning…in hyper speed!!! Had to set it to one of my most favorite hype songs ever!" Carrie wrote earlier this year. The "wannabe vegan" who adores Ezekiel bread, vegan chicken stir-fries, and blueberries, has also been showing off her home cooking with a recent crustless quiche made entirely from refrigerator leftovers.

Latest Headlines

Blake Shelton Admits He Forgets Who Gwen Stefani Is

May 22, 2021

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's Attack On Tulsi Gabbard's 'Present' Vote Resurfaces

May 22, 2021

Kelly Ripa Reveals Flawless Figure Secret Hidden Under Her Bed

May 22, 2021

Newt Gingrich Accuses Nancy Pelosi Of Establishing A Dictatorship 

May 22, 2021

Kim Kardashian Shows Off Morning 'Paradise' In Tangerine Bikini

May 22, 2021

Gymnast Nastia Liukin Watches Her Hair Grow In Rainfall Shower

May 22, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.