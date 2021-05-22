Carrie Underwood Stuns Running In Leggings With Lucky Find

Carrie Underwood quite literally stumbled into luck during her weekend woods run today. The 38-year-old country singer and CALIA by Carrie clothing designer was in casual promo mode for her 2015-founded brand on Saturday, posting to her own Instagram as she name-dropped the label and showed off the simple pleasures that come with a run amid trees. The video showcased the "Cry Pretty" hit-maker's super-stylish merch, but it was the four-leaf clover Carrie had found that stole the show. Check it out below.