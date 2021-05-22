Blake Shelton Admits He Forgets Who Gwen Stefani Is

Blake Shelton is about to marry one of the biggest pop icons in the world, but sometimes he fails to remember just how famous and beloved his future bride is. On Friday, the "Minimum Wage" singer recalled the encounter he had with a healthcare worker who fangirled over Gwen Stefani after Blake got a COVID-19 test.
Blake was chatting with the hosts of the Morning Koffy radio show about his new album Body Language when he was asked what his favorite thing about Gwen is, and he had an amusing response.