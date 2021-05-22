Kelly Ripa Reveals Flawless Figure Secret Hidden Under Her Bed

Kelly Ripa just peeped the secret behind her killer workout body at 50, and it's underneath her bed. The 50-year-old talk show queen, whose ripped 2021 abs just made headlines, dropped a little video for her 2.9 million Instagram followers this weekend, showcasing the luxurious interiors of her $27 million NYC home and including the two pets that enjoy the perks. Kelly's video, shouting out dogs Chewie and Lena, came via a barking fight which Kelly had hilariously narrated, but not without offering her secret. Check it out below.