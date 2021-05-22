Trending Stories
Newt Gingrich Accuses Nancy Pelosi Of Establishing A Dictatorship

Former Republican House Speaker Newt Gingrich delivers a speech.
Gettyimages | Chip Somodevilla
US Politics
Damir Mujezinovic

In a Twitter thread posted on Saturday, former Republican Rep. New Gingrich ripped into Democrat Nancy Pelosi, who is currently the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Gingrich, who himself served as speaker for years, accused Pelosi of centralizing power in an unprecedented way and likened her to a dictator.

Democrats have a slim majority in the House, having lost more than a dozen seats in the 2020 elections.

The upper chamber is evenly-split between the two parties, with Vice President Kamala Harris being the tie-breaking vote.

Dictatorship

In his first tweet, Gingrich compared Pelosi to Cuban, Venezuelan and Russian dictators and claimed that she is violating longstanding norms and traditions.

"Watching the evolution of the Pelosi dictatorship is infuriating. As a former Speaker of the House I think she is arrogating power like a Cuban, Venezuelan, or Russian dictator. She is asserting power for one person against the American tradition," Gingrich wrote.

The former House speaker added that the California Democrat has abused her position of power to create a "thugocracy."

'Thuggish And Destructive'

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi speaks at a press conference.
Gettyimages | Samuel Corum

In a follow-up Twitter message, Gingrich said that Pelosi "will go down in history as the most thuggish and destructive Speaker in American history."

"Every Democrat who voted for her should be held accountable for letting her violate the rules and destroy the patterns of a healthy legislative process."

It remains unclear why Gingrich chose to lash out at Pelosi, but this was not the first time for him to slam the top Democrat for allegedly abusing the power of her office and acting like a dictator. 

Gingrich 

In an op-ed penned for Fox News that was published earlier on Saturday, Gingrich referred to Pelosi as "House dictator," blasting her for demanding that lawmakers keep wearing face masks until everyone is vaccinated.

Gingrich also criticized Pelosi and other lawmakers for seeking to launch a commission that would investigate the January 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol.

According to the former House speaker, Pelosi and her allies are focused on former President Donald Trump and not paying attention to the threat of inflation, which could have dire consequences for the economy.

Pelosi

Pelosi was reelected as speaker in January this year, thanks to support from both moderates and progressives. 

Left-wing activists took issue with this, blasting the so-called "squad" and other House progressives for not using their leverage to pressure Pelosi and advocate for policies such as Medicare for All.

In December last year, Politico described Pelosi as "the most powerful congressional leader" in modern history, noting that she has managed to centralize power. Pelosi, who is 81 years old, has refused to rule out running for another term as speaker. 

