Newt Gingrich Accuses Nancy Pelosi Of Establishing A Dictatorship

In a Twitter thread posted on Saturday, former Republican Rep. New Gingrich ripped into Democrat Nancy Pelosi, who is currently the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Gingrich, who himself served as speaker for years, accused Pelosi of centralizing power in an unprecedented way and likened her to a dictator.

Democrats have a slim majority in the House, having lost more than a dozen seats in the 2020 elections.

The upper chamber is evenly-split between the two parties, with Vice President Kamala Harris being the tie-breaking vote.