Kim Kardashian Shows Off Morning 'Paradise' In Tangerine Bikini

Kim Kardashian with a mic
Getty
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Kim Kardashian is bragging that she "woke up in paradise" while tip-toeing around her luxurious pool in a bikini. The 40-year-old reality star and makeup mogul, still making divorce headlines, has been busy enjoying a sun-soaked and tropical vacation, with photos of the E! star keeping her 222 million Instagram followers updated. Kim, who has also been promoting new underwear drops from her SKIMS clothing line, was all swimwear action over the weekend, but she did give a shout-out to ex Kanye West as she rocked a tangerine two-piece. Check it out below.

'Woke Up In Paradise'

Kim Kardashian in tan dress
KimKardashian/Instagram

Scroll for the photo. Kim is now back in L.A., having joined sister Kendall Jenner last night for the model's 818 tequila launch, but the mom of four has been out on a fancy-looking island complete with white-sand beaches. On Saturday, Kim posted from a pool villa, one framed by lush greenery and with marbled flooring. Kim was seen showcasing her famous figure in classic-cut orange bikini bottoms, plus a fun, fuse-colored red and orange sheer crop top.

Yeezy slides, matching the star's swimwear, gave a nod to Kanye, 43.

See The 'Paradise' Photo Below!

All caught-off-guard for an Instagrammable finish, the KKW Beauty founder rocked messy dark waves and statement shades as she walked towards the camera, highlighting her curvy hips and golden tan. Over 1 million likes were left in just one hour as Kim told her followers she'd woken up "in paradise." See more photos after the snap.

Kim's Instagram is now void of updates featuring estranged husband Kanye West, who is said to have "accepted" that Kim wishes to end the marriage. 

Kanye 'Accepts' Divorce

Kim Kardashian in Paris with Kanye
Gettyimages | Pascal Le Segretain

Kanye, who shares children North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm with Kim, was, earlier this year, reported to be struggling with the divorce concept, but he was forced to accept.

“Kanye took his time because he was holding out hope that he could fix things,”  a source revealed.  “Clearly that’s not happening, and he’s finally accepted it. His inner circle urged him to hire a good lawyer and settle this once and for all and thankfully he finally listened to reason.”

More photos below!

$2.1 Billion Divorce

Kim and Kanye's joint net worth was listed at $2.1 billion earlier this year, but things have since shifted with reports West is worth $6.6 billion. Meanwhile, Kim joined the billionaire club in 2021, largely thanks to her KKW Beauty and SKIMS brands.

“His main concern is getting equal rights to see his kids,” the source added. “And since they are both on the same page with that, everyone is expecting it to be a fairly swift resolution.” Kanye did not appear in photos as son Psalm recently turned two.

