Kim Kardashian Shows Off Morning 'Paradise' In Tangerine Bikini

All caught-off-guard for an Instagrammable finish, the KKW Beauty founder rocked messy dark waves and statement shades as she walked towards the camera, highlighting her curvy hips and golden tan. Over 1 million likes were left in just one hour as Kim told her followers she'd woken up "in paradise." See more photos after the snap.

Kim's Instagram is now void of updates featuring estranged husband Kanye West, who is said to have "accepted" that Kim wishes to end the marriage.