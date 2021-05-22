Gymnast Nastia Liukin Watches Her Hair Grow In Rainfall Shower

Trending Stories
Nastia Liukin close up
NastiaLiukin/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin has been watching her hair grow with a self-care shower that even earned her some top-up income. The 31-year-old five-time Olympic medalist has been making  beauty headlines since retiring aged just 22, with the Volition partner both retailing her own skincare products and continuing to influence for other ones. A recent snap shared with Nastia's 1 million Instagram followers showed her in promo mode for Bondi Boost hair products, and it looks like there are major gains to be had with it. Check it out below.

A Literal Boost

Nastia Liukin in a bath
NastiaLiukin/Instagram

Scroll for the photos. Nastia, who made 2020 headlines for endorsing Olay skincare by extending her legs in a bubble bath, was here photographed enjoying a luxurious rainfall shower. The 2008 all-around champion, showing off her minimalist Dallas, TX home, sent out major self-care energy, posing shot from behind and running a hand through her blonde hair as she held a small pot of Bondi Boost goodness.

A quick swipe to the right showed Nastia post-shower, all smiles, and in a casual selfie.

See The Photos Below!

The Russian-born sensation, recently revealing that her hair is the no.1 most-asked thing as fans query her beauty regimens, wore a tan bralette and matching pants for her wet-haired snap. A caption, meanwhile, announced that "Sundays are for haircare."

"Taking you through my routine on stories right now (including my favorite @bondiboost Growth Miracle Mask). This mask has been a major key in my post-extension life. So many nutritious oils + free of all the bad stuff. A MUST for your haircare routine," Nastia added.

Swipe below for both photos - scroll for more.

#Influencer

Nastia Liukin selfie
NastiaLiukin/Instagram

Liukin added: "Who else has tried Bondi Boost and loved it? I can’t say enough about this range, seriously. My hair has grown so much since starting their products and it feels like the healthiest it’s ever been!"

Fans, who are now eyeing up a new product from Nastia's Celery range with Volition, left her the thumbs-up. One wrote that they "love" their own Bondi shampoo and conditioner, saying their hair is always "so soft" whenever they use it. More photos below.

What's The Pay?

Nastia had abided by Instagram's #ad. The disclaimer is required by the social media platform for paid and promotional content, with experts over at Vox having dished out potential pay figures for Instagram influencers.

"Influencers with up to 1 million followers can get $10,000 [per post], depending on the platform, and 1 million followers and up, you’re getting into territory where they can charge $100,000. Some can even get $250,000 for a post."

Nastia is also a promo face for Facebook App and clothing brand Revolve.

