Scroll for the photo. Miley, in 2020 begging fans to stop panic-buying groceries and later supporting Global Goal: Unite for Our Future with her live rendition of "Help!" by The Beatles, stunned fans with her edgy rocker vibes, still sporting the COVID mullet she debuted last year, although recent events have seen the blonde growing her hair out.

The photo, a selfie, showed the "Prisoner" singer with a scrunched-up smile and closed eyes as she rocked a sleeveless and printed black tank, plus heavy chain necklaces.