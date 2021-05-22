Trending Stories
Larsa Pippen Highlights Diamond Anklet In Weekend Bikini Bottoms

Larsa Pippen close up
LarsaPippen/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Larsa Pippen is bringing back the glittery anklet trend with major bikini energy and just in time for the weekend. The 46-year-old reality star and Pretty Little Thing influencer now has more than just her six-figure deal with the affordable clothing brand, last year launching Larsa Marie jewelry and showing fans how her unique pieces work. Larsa Marie jewelry, which retails high-end bracelets, necklaces, and rings, also retails the Chicago-born star's favorite signature anklet finish, one that was shown off as she stunned her 2 million Instagram followers yesterday. Check it out below.

Stuns Whatever She Wears

Larsa Pippen outdoors in shorts
LarsaPippen/Instagram

Scroll for the photo. Larsa, who has been making 2021 headlines for ending a brief romance with 24-year-old and married NBA player Malik Beasley, was back to showing off her pool style, here. The mom of four, going with her signature cross-legged pose, highlighted her gym-honed figure by huge framed and painted French windows, pulling off terrace glam while in shades and rocking olive bikini bottoms and a cute white crop top.

The accessories were pretty low-key, but noticeable, as Larsa stylishly rocked a glitter and likely-diamond anklet.

See The Stunning Snap Below!

The former Real Housewives of Miami star, rumored to be returning to the small screen, wrote: "Happy Friday" with a kiss emoji, catching herself a sweet 34,000+ likes. Larsa was already making headlines for her anklets in December 2020, when she rocked one and said she was on "cloud 9" - at the time, photos of Larsa holding hands with Malik in a Miami mall were only one month old.

Larsa last year also launched her Larsa Pippen Fitness plans. See more photos after the snap.

High-End Jewelry

Larsa Pippen car selfie
LarsaPippen/Instagram

Joining the likes of Kristin Cavallari and Lindsay Lohan in having a jewelry collection, Larsa introduces her brand on her company website.

"Larsa Marie is a designer jewelry line inspired by Larsa Marie Pippen that is sold exclusively online from Los Angeles, California. The line caters to all women with a goal of giving them affordable luxury direct to their door."

Larsa continues to make headlines for eye-wateringly-expensive designer clothes, often paired with affordable ones for Pretty Little Thing. More photos below.

Six-Figure Deal With Pretty Little Thing

Larsa last year made headlines for seeing her Kardashian friends unfollow her, but summer 2020 was also a win as the ex to NBA icon Scottie Pippen inked a six-figure deal with PLT. The popular clothing brand, which largely selects younger faces for its promos, has seemingly snapped up the trendiest over-40 in Hollywood. PLT is also fronted by model Jordyn Woods and Doja Cat, plus British model Demi Rose.

Larsa was called a "crazy beauty" by her adoring fans yesterday.

