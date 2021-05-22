Larsa Pippen Highlights Diamond Anklet In Weekend Bikini Bottoms

Larsa Pippen is bringing back the glittery anklet trend with major bikini energy and just in time for the weekend. The 46-year-old reality star and Pretty Little Thing influencer now has more than just her six-figure deal with the affordable clothing brand, last year launching Larsa Marie jewelry and showing fans how her unique pieces work. Larsa Marie jewelry, which retails high-end bracelets, necklaces, and rings, also retails the Chicago-born star's favorite signature anklet finish, one that was shown off as she stunned her 2 million Instagram followers yesterday. Check it out below.