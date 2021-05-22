Donald Trump's Online Influence Has Plunged 95 Percent Since Social Media Ban, Data Shows

Former President Donald Trump won the 2016 presidential race against Hillary Clinton on the strength of his ability to drive the news cycle and stay in the spotlight.

After taking office, Trump used social media -- namely, Twitter -- to communicate with supporters and adversaries alike, issue statements and blast political opponents.

Those days are long gone, it seems.

According to new data, Trump's online influence has plunged 95 percent since January, when virtually all major technological companies decided to permanently ban him from their platforms.