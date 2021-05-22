Trending Stories
Donald Trump's Online Influence Has Plunged 95 Percent Since Social Media Ban, Data Shows

Former President Donald Trump holds a campaign rally.
Shutterstock | 4083826
US Politics
Damir Mujezinovic

Former President Donald Trump won the 2016 presidential race against Hillary Clinton on the strength of his ability to drive the news cycle and stay in the spotlight.

After taking office, Trump used social media -- namely, Twitter -- to communicate with supporters and adversaries alike, issue statements and blast political opponents.

Those days are long gone, it seems.

According to new data, Trump's online influence has plunged 95 percent since January, when virtually all major technological companies decided to permanently ban him from their platforms.

Waning Influence 

The Washington Post reviewed data from four online-analytics firms, establishing that Trump has lost most of his online influence since being banned from mainstream social media.

"Social engagement around Trump -- a measure of likes, reactions, comments or shares on content about him across Facebook, Twitter, Reddit and Pinterest -- has nosedived 95 percent since January, to its lowest level since 2016."

Without Twitter and Facebook, the former president has had little success in reaching out to his faithful following and to the American public at large, data shows.

Trump's Blog 

After leaving office, Trump launched "From the Desk of Donald Trump," a blog on donaldjtrump.com that he has used to publish statements and comment on current events.

The former commander-in-chief and his aides promoted the blog heavily in TV interviews and social media posts, but the results have been underwhelming.

On average, Trump's posts have been shared to Facebook fewer than 2,000 times a day. In comparison, his old Facebook page had tens of millions of followers and his posts would get hundreds of thousands of likes and comments within hours. 

Twitter

On Twitter, mentions of Trump have "cratered" to an average of 4 million a week, according to data from the online-analytics firm Zignal Labs.

Megan Squire, a computer science professor at Elon University, said that Trump is "whistling in the wind" with his blog.

"People just aren’t following him to his little desk platform, and we can see that in the numbers. The difference is ridiculous. He doesn’t have that same ability anymore to constantly put his content in people’s faces the way he did before," Squire explained.

Finger-Pointing 

Donald Trump's former campaign manager Brad Parscale speaks at CPAC.
Gettyimages | Samuel Corum

Some close to Trump have reportedly blamed his former campaign manager Brad Parscale, whose company built donaldjtrump.com, for the lack of engagement and web traffic.

"These comments came from the same people who have never done anything for Trump but talk," Parscale told The Washington Post.

"My company spent the last six years building products that helped the president spread his message around the world. And we happily continue to do so. The website is built exactly as we pitched it," he claimed.

