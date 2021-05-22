Jordyn Woods' Body Confidence Questioned In Cartoon Bikini

Scroll for the photos. While former BFF Kylie Jenner parades her bikini looks from a tropical getaway, Jordyn is proving she can do the same. The California native, currently in St. Lucia with boyfriend Towns, wrote: "Pinch me, I'm dreaming" after sharing slideshows of the couple's trip, one that has included beachfront moments and cocktail chilling.

Jordyn's latest post brought her solo, poolside, and showing off her pandemic weight loss as she rocked a halterneck bikini in dark pinks, blues, and with a fun pink cartoon woman on the top.