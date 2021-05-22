Jordyn Woods' Body Confidence Questioned In Cartoon Bikini

Jordyn Woods is attracting suggestions that she's insecure while stunning fans on a luxury Caribbean vacation. The 23-year-old model has been soaking up the sun in St. Lucia as she celebrates her one-year anniversary with NBA player boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns, with photos on the SECNDUTURE founder's Instagram documenting everything from her chocolate-making to her swimwear. Posting ahead of the weekend, Jordyn wowed in an edgy, cartoon-print bikini with tons of Chanel accessories, seemingly now bringing fans thinking she isn't confident. See why below.