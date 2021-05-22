Simone Biles Makes History With 'Insane' Double Pike Vault

Scroll for the video. The Yurchenko, named after Soviet gymnast Natalia Yurchenko and involving a round-off back handspring approach to a springboard and double pike back-flip, has been attempted by men at competition level, but no woman her yet braved it.

Biles, who is training for the postponed Tokyo Olympics, ran up to hers from her training gym, wearing a purple leotard as others watched - the 30-time Olympic and World medalist then flipped at mind-blowing speed and height, landing nearly perfectly and with no wobble.