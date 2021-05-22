Simone Biles Makes History With 'Insane' Double Pike Vault

Trending Stories
Simone Biles smiling
Gettyimages | Craig Barritt
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Simone Biles has made history by delivering a complex and mind-blowing move never before attempted by a female - at competition level. The 24-year-old gymnast is currently front-page news for oh-so-casually dropping her training on Instagram ahead of the weekend, posting for her 3.9 million followers and nailing the Yurchenko double pike vault. Attracting the attention and praise of both former Olympian Nastia Liukin and NBA player LeBron James, Simone and her moves went viral within minutes. See why below.

Nailing It In One

Simone Biles in black top
SimoneBiles/Instagram

Scroll for the video. The Yurchenko, named after Soviet gymnast Natalia Yurchenko and involving a round-off back handspring approach to a springboard and double pike back-flip, has been attempted by men at competition level, but no woman her yet braved it. 

Biles, who is training for the postponed Tokyo Olympics, ran up to hers from her training gym, wearing a purple leotard as others watched - the 30-time Olympic and World medalist then flipped at mind-blowing speed and height, landing nearly perfectly and with no wobble.

See The Video Below!

Simone Biles smiles in sweater
SimoneBiles/Instagram

Simone, who made 2020 headlines for her home-delivered Handstand Challenge, took to her caption writing: "Podium training." The Ohio native clocked herself an easy 1 million views overnight, quickly bringing in a comment from NFL player boyfriend Jonathan Owens. The pro footballer wrote "That looks like a gold to me."

Meanwhile, 31-year-old five-time Olympic medalist, Nastia Liukin replied: "insane." UCLA Gymnastics sensation Katelyn Ohashi was also quick to leave a like. Scroll for more videos, including the Handstand Challenge after the vault.

Not Her First Attempt

Simone first indicated she was perfecting the Yurchenko in February 2020, posting a video of herself training. The Uber Eats spokesperson said: “I was like, ‘It’s ok, I’ve done this so many times, I’ve been doing this for months now.'”

Biles did, however, admit to nerves, adding: "I was really nervous chalking up," continuing:  "I felt prepared, and I knew I was prepared."

Simone, recently in the news for ditching sportswear giant Nike in favor of feminine-geared GAP Athletica brand, has also opened up on the Olympics and the pandemic.

'Cried' After Tokyo Olympics Canceled

Last year, faced with the reality that COVID was putting the Tokyo Olympics firmly on hold, Simone opened up, admitting she was crushed, but saying she did realize the move was necessary.

"I really didn't know what to feel. I just kind of sat there and I cried but ultimately it was the right decision...we need to make sure everyone in the US and around the world is healthy and safe," the gymnast said. Biles has since made headlines for steaming up her romance with Owens, 25.

