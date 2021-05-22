Simone Biles Makes History With 'Insane' Double Pike Vault

Simone Biles has made history by delivering a complex and mind-blowing move never before attempted by a female - at competition level. The 24-year-old gymnast is currently front-page news for oh-so-casually dropping her training on Instagram ahead of the weekend, posting for her 3.9 million followers and nailing the Yurchenko double pike vault. Attracting the attention and praise of both former Olympian Nastia Liukin and NBA player LeBron James, Simone and her moves went viral within minutes. See why below.