GOP Rep. Anthony Gonzalez Warns Of 'Disaster' If His Party Keeps Pushing Election Lies

Republican Rep. Anthony Gonzalez of Ohio argued Friday that his party needs to stop pushing former President Donald Trump's lies about the 2020 presidential election.

Speaking at a virtual forum hosted by the City Club of Cleveland, Gonzalez stressed that the GOP needs to drop its "losing strategy" of echoing the former president's unfounded and evidence-free conspiracy theories.

Trump lost the 2020 election to Democrat Joe Biden in an electoral landslide, but he maintains that the race was rigged and rife with widespread voting fraud.