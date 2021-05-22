Trending Stories
GOP Rep. Anthony Gonzalez Warns Of 'Disaster' If His Party Keeps Pushing Election Lies

GOP Rep. Anthony Gonzalez of Ohio poses for a photograph.
Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Anthony_Gonzalez,_official_portrait,_116th_Congress_2.jpg
US Politics
Damir Mujezinovic

Republican Rep. Anthony Gonzalez of Ohio argued Friday that his party needs to stop pushing former President Donald Trump's lies about the 2020 presidential election.

Speaking at a virtual forum hosted by the City Club of Cleveland, Gonzalez stressed that the GOP needs to drop its "losing strategy" of echoing the former president's unfounded and evidence-free conspiracy theories.

Trump lost the 2020 election to Democrat Joe Biden in an electoral landslide, but he maintains that the race was rigged and rife with widespread voting fraud.

Truth

Gonzales advised his colleagues to embrace the truth, instead of repeating Trump's lies about the November election, according to NBC News.

"I think as a party, frankly, we need to be on the side of truth, we need to be on the side of substance, and that’s how we’re going to win back majorities both in the House and the Senate and hopefully the White House in 2024."

Democrats have a slim majority in the House, while the Senate is divided 50-50 between the two parties. 

Dangerous Lies

Gonzales insisted that it is dangerous to promote Trump's allegations of widespread voter fraud, pointing to the riots that took place on January 6 at the U.S. Capitol.

"I think continuing to perpetuate falsehoods, especially ones that are dangerous that led to the violence on January 6, is a recipe for disaster for the party, but it’s also horribly irresponsible," he said.

The violent riots took place after a Trump rally in Washington, D.C., when hundreds of Trump supporters violently stormed the Capitol building in an effort to overturn the results of the election.

Big Tent Party

GOP lawmakers who opposed Trump have been marginalized by their own party. Notably, Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney was recently ousted as chair of the House GOP conference.

Gonzalez, who voted to impeach Trump earlier this year on a charge of inciting an insurrection against the U.S. government, will have to fend off a formidable pro-Trump challenged in 2022.

Asked about divisions in the GOP, the congressman said that his colleagues need to "find a way to coexist, build the tent, expand the tent and move forward."

Trump

Former President Donald Trump holds a press conference.
Shutterstock | 4083826

Trump has not stopped pushing the stolen election narrative. 

Most recently, in an interview with One America News Network, he lashed out at Republican lawmakers who want to move on from the issue, describing them as "weak" and "stupid." He also claimed that conservative voters want to know what really went on in November.

As Forbes reported, polling suggests that Trump would easily win the 2024 GOP nomination. If Trump doesn't run, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis would have a good chance of becoming the Republican nominee, according to data.

