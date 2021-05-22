Karl-Anthony Towns Wants To Follow In Footsteps Of Kobe Bryant & Tim Duncan

After finishing the 2020-21 NBA season as the third-worst team in the Western Conference, the Minnesota Timberwolves are set to miss the playoffs for the third consecutive year. With their inability to get out of the bottom of the Western Conference, rumors surrounding the face of the franchise, Karl-Anthony Towns, are expected to heat up once again in the 2021 offseason.
Towns is yet to demand a trade from the Timberwolves, but most people believe that it would only be a matter of time before he starts finding his way out of Minnesota.