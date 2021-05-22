Karl-Anthony Towns Wants To Follow In Footsteps Of Kobe Bryant & Tim Duncan

It wouldn't be surprising if Towns really ends up demanding a trade from the Timberwolves. Despite his explosive performance almost every season, they remain as one of the worst teams in the Western Conference. In his six years as the face of the franchise, their only greatest achievement was reaching the playoffs once in 2018 where they suffered a first-round exit from the hands of the Houston Rockets.

However, Towns doesn't seem to be ready to give up on the Timberwolves. According to Shahbaz Khan of Timberwolves.com, Towns wants to follow in the footsteps of Kobe Bryant and Tim Duncan and spend his entire career with the Timberwolves.

"I hope to have a career like Kobe…with one team," Towns said. "Like Tim [Duncan] and Kobe, where it’s one team and try to bring as many championships as possible."