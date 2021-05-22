Marjorie Taylor Greene Slammed For Comparing Mask Mandates To Holocaust

In an interview on Friday, Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia railed against mask mandates in the House of Representatives.

Speaking with Christian Broadcasting Network host David Brody, Greene slammed Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi for insisting that lawmakers wear face masks until everyone is vaccinated, per HuffPost.

At one point in the interview, Greene shockingly compared House mask mandates to the Holocaust.

She suggested that those who refuse to wear masks are being treated the way Jews were treated during the Second World War.