Trending Stories
Celebrities

Kim Kardashian Shows Off Morning 'Paradise' In Tangerine Bikini

Celebrities

Bella Thorne All 'Peaches' In Chanel Bikini On A Yacht

Instagram Models

Sommer Ray Celebrates Bikini Wardrobe Malfunction With Live Snake

Celebrities

Pregnant Jennifer Love Hewitt Declares 'Hot Bump Summer' In New Pic

Celebrities

Gymnast Nastia Liukin Watches Her Hair Grow In Rainfall Shower

Celebrities

Khloe Kardashian Drops Jaws In Good American Bikini

Marjorie Taylor Greene Slammed For Comparing Mask Mandates To Holocaust

Republican Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor-Greene delivers a speech.
Gettyimages | Drew Angerer
US Politics
Damir Mujezinovic

In an interview on Friday, Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia railed against mask mandates in the House of Representatives.

Speaking with Christian Broadcasting Network host David Brody, Greene slammed Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi for insisting that lawmakers wear face masks until everyone is vaccinated, per HuffPost.

At one point in the interview, Greene shockingly compared House mask mandates to the Holocaust.

She suggested that those who refuse to wear masks are being treated the way Jews were treated during the Second World War.

Grotesque Comparison 

Greene made the grotesque comparison on Brody's The Water Cooler podcast, saying that Pelosi is guilty of Nazi-like abuse of House lawmakers who refuse to wear masks.

"You know, we can look back at a time in history where people were told to wear a gold star, and they were definitely treated like second-class citizens so much so that they were put in trains and taken to gas chambers in Nazi Germany. And this is exactly the type of abuse that Nancy Pelosi is talking about." 

Anti-Semitism

Critics were quick to condemn Greene's anti-Semitic remarks.

"You can never compare health-related restrictions with yellow stars, gas chambers and other Nazi atrocities. Such comparisons demean the Holocaust and contaminate American political speech,"  the American Jewish Congress said, urging the congresswoman to "immediately retract and apologize."

"Comparing wearing masks to the abuse of the Holocaust is a not so subtle diminution of the horrors experienced by millions. It’s a grotesque idiocy mixed with a neurotic lack of self awareness," former Virginia Rep. Denver Riggleman said.

Greene

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia participates in a political rally.
Gettyimages | Dustin Chambers

Greene's shocking Friday comparison was only the latest in a long line of anti-Semitic, racist, Islamophobic, and xenophobic remarks.

The congresswoman, who was elected last November, rose to national prominence when it was revealed she was a follower of QAnon and several other far-right conspiracy theories.

As Politico reported, as soon as Greene was elected to Congress, media uncovered tens of Facebook videos in which she expressed fascistic views.

For instance, she said that Muslims don't belong in the government, called Jewish philanthropist George Soros a Nazi, said she would feel "proud" to see a Confederate monument and claimed that Black people "are held slaves to the Democratic Party."

Harassment

Greene has also been accused of harassing other lawmakers. Last week, the media unearthed a video clip from 2019 which showed Greene harassing New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, vandalizing her guest book, and knocking on the door of her office.

The congresswoman has also sparred with Democratic Reps. Cori Bush of Missouri, Marie Newman of Illinois, and Eric Swalwell of California.

In an interview last week, she claimed that Democrats attacked her first and vowed to keep fighting for conservatives and former President Donald Trump.

Latest Headlines

Kelly Ripa Reveals Flawless Figure Secret Hidden Under Her Bed

May 22, 2021

Newt Gingrich Accuses Nancy Pelosi Of Establishing A Dictatorship 

May 22, 2021

Kim Kardashian Shows Off Morning 'Paradise' In Tangerine Bikini

May 22, 2021

Gymnast Nastia Liukin Watches Her Hair Grow In Rainfall Shower

May 22, 2021

Matt Gaetz's Attacks On Sex Trafficker Could Backfire, Prosecutor Says

May 22, 2021

Jeffrey Epstein's Guards Admit To Lying About Their Routines, Report Says

May 22, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.