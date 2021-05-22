Trending Stories
Celebrities

Bella Thorne All 'Peaches' In Chanel Bikini On A Yacht

Instagram Models

Sommer Ray Celebrates Bikini Wardrobe Malfunction With Live Snake

Celebrities

Khloe Kardashian Drops Jaws In Good American Bikini

Celebrities

Ariel Winter Offers Irresistible Brunch In Summer Crop Top

Celebrities

Sommer Ray Addresses Club Night Phonecall In Leather Shorts

News

Hard On Cash: Can You Really Donate A Testicle And Walk Away With $35,000?

Pregnant Jennifer Love Hewitt Declares 'Hot Bump Summer' In New Pic

Jennifer Love Hewitt wearing green dress
Gettyimages | Frazer Harrison
Celebrities
Treva Bowdoin

Jennifer Love Hewitt declared it a "hot bump summer" while showing off her growing belly. The 42-year-old 9-1-1 star was sunning herself outside when she snapped a photo of her cute maternity swimsuit. 

As reported by People, Jennifer's pregnancy came as a pleasant surprise to the actress, and she seemed to be relishing it in the pic that she shared on her Instagram stories. Her second child, Atticus, was born five years ago, and her daughter, Autumn, is seven years old. 

Scroll through to see how Jennifer is bumping right along.

Sunbathing Her Bump

Jennifer Love Hewitt rocking sparkly cream mini dress
Gettyimages | Frazer Harrison

Jennifer held her phone up above her body to snap a photo of herself basking in the sun outside. She had to shield her eyes from the bright light, showing off the tiny palm tree tattoo on her arm in the process. 

Jennifer wore an orange-and-white patterned bikini with a textured appearance. The bottoms rode down low to fully accommodate her baby bump. In her caption, she referenced rapper Megan Thee Stallion's 2019 smash hit "Hot Girl Summer," but she gave the song's title her own twist.  

Jennifer Reacts To Her Happy News

Jennifer Love Hewitt wearing bikini while pregnant
Instagram | Jennifer Love Hewitt

Jennifer told People that getting pregnant was "a pleasant, beautiful, surprising gift," and the timing especially came as a shock to her and her husband, her The Client List co-star Brian Hallisay.

"We had always been open to a third, but definitely didn't think in the crazy year that the entire world was having that it would necessarily be this moment."

Jennifer and Brian made the unique decision to give their son and daughter the same middle name, James, so fans will likely be interested to see whether their third child also bears the moniker. 

Atticus Suspected His Mom Was Pregnant

Jennifer Love Hewitt and husband Brian Hallisay in apple orchard
Instagram | Jennifer Love Hewitt

According to Jennifer, her son Atticus suggested that she might be pregnant before she had any clue that she was. She recalled how a Clearblue pregnancy test commercial came on TV, and Atticus, out of the blue, said that she needed to order one of the tests "in case there's a baby in your belly." However, Jennifer thought he was mistaking her latest meal for a baby bump.

"I was like, 'How rude! I just ate a big dinner. What is he talking about?'" she said.

Turning Her Pregnancy Announcement Into A Promotional Post

 

Jennifer decided to humor her son, and it turned out that his intuition was right. The Ghost Whisperer star snapped a selfie that showed her holding up her pregnancy test with a surprised expression on her face, and she shared it on Instagram — along with a tag divulging that Clearblue was paying her for her post. 

However, few of her followers seemed to care that her pregnancy announcement was an ad. In the comments, she was congratulated by her fans and a number of celebrities, including Jennifer Garner, Jodie Sweetin, Jenna Fischer, Hilary Duff, Danica McKellar, and Ruby Rose.

Latest Headlines

Sofia Vergara Wows In Giant High-Heeled Shoe

May 22, 2021

Sommer Ray Celebrates Bikini Wardrobe Malfunction With Live Snake

May 22, 2021

Kelly Ripa Wows In Pastel Pinks Hangout 'In Order Of Age'

May 22, 2021

Kylie Jenner Addresses 'Open Relationship' With Travis Scott

May 21, 2021

Miranda Lambert Stuns In Diner Fringe With Weekend Beer

May 21, 2021

Carrie Underwood Pranked By Husband While Wearing Cut-out Tank

May 21, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.