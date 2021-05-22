Pregnant Jennifer Love Hewitt Declares 'Hot Bump Summer' In New Pic

Jennifer Love Hewitt declared it a "hot bump summer" while showing off her growing belly. The 42-year-old 9-1-1 star was sunning herself outside when she snapped a photo of her cute maternity swimsuit.

As reported by People, Jennifer's pregnancy came as a pleasant surprise to the actress, and she seemed to be relishing it in the pic that she shared on her Instagram stories. Her second child, Atticus, was born five years ago, and her daughter, Autumn, is seven years old.

Scroll through to see how Jennifer is bumping right along.