Ben Simmons and the Philadephia 76ers entered the 2020-21 NBA season with the goal of fully dominating the Eastern Conference and winning the NBA championship title. So far, the Sixers are doing great, finishing the regular season at the top of the Eastern Conference with a 49-23 record.

However, the fight is far from over. Before they could bring home the Larry O'Brien Trophy, they would be needing to pass all three rounds in the Eastern Conference Playoffs and defeat the best team in the Western Conference in the NBA Finals.