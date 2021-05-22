Trending Stories
Kourtney Kardashian & Sister Khloe Pose For New 'Jane & Suzanne' Update

Kourtney Kardashian (L) and Khloe Kardashian attend the NBCUniversal 2016 Upfront Presentation.
Gettyimages | Slaven Vlasic
Celebrities
Alexandra Lozovschi

Kourtney Kardashian was working on her tan earlier this week when the 42-year-old reality star posted a gorgeous photo of herself sunbathing in the garden. The mother-of-three was joined by younger sis Khloe Kardashian, 36, as the two rocked colorful bikinis that showed off their enviable figures.

The sun-kissed update was accompanied by a droll caption that appeared to echo the 1989 comedy Troop Beverly Hills.

"Khaki wishes and cookie dreams," Kourtney wrote on Instagram, signing, "XO Jane and Suzanne."

Scroll through for the photo!

Sister Act 

Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian onstage at the 2016 Angel Ball hosted by Gabrielle's Angel Foundation For Cancer Research.
Gettyimages | Jamie McCarthy

Snapped with pool drinks at hand, the sisters relaxed on chaise lounge chairs in the picture that racked up close to 1.4 million likes. The pair soaked up the sun with their eyes closed, mirroring each other's pose as they raised a knee and lifted an arm above the head.

Pictured to the left and slightly in the background, Kourtney wore an orange bikini with a bedazzled top. Khloe was closer to the camera, looking radiant in an iridescent number, which she paired with a white coverup. 

Dynamic Duo 

Giphy | E!

Their fresh summer look was a big hit with fans, who left over 5,600 messages under the snap complimenting the two Kardashians.

"My favorite duo," wrote one person. 

"Dream girls," read another comment.

"Iconic pair - Jane and Suze take Calabasas," chimed in a third Instagram user.

It's no secret that Kourtney and Khloe have been calling each other Jane and Suzanne for years as a private ritual for when they work out together.

"Kourtney and I call each other Jane and Suzanne, for Jane Fonda and Suzanne Somers," the Good American CEO told Health Magazine back in 2016.

Workout Buddies

 

 

 

"We do motivate each other, but I didn't work out with Kourtney for so long, because I had always thought she was a baby, and I cannot work out with whiners," Khloe detailed for the publication, adding that she was a "bad*ss" when it came to training. 

"But then I worked out with Kourtney, and I was like, 'Oh my God, she's super bad*ss, too. She's a beast.'"

The two frequently post pictures captioned "Jane and Suzzane," and fans are there for it. 

"This is Jane and Suzanne. Jane is MINE. FOREVA!!! Suzanne is HERS," Khloe wrote in a May 2020 update

Khloe Just Launched A Bikini Line

While Kourtney has been making headlines with her red-hot romance with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, Khloe is in the news for having just launched a swimsuit line. It was unclear whether the sisters were rocking the new Good American collection but Khloe made sure to showcase one of her designs by uploading a pair of selfies and a video in which she stunned in a moss-green string two-piece

The entrepreneur told People that, although once "a one-piece girl," the Good American swimwear helped her feel "comfortable" wearing bikinis.

"There weren't a lot of other options like two-pieces on the market that I felt comfortable yet stylish wearing. With Good American Swim, we wanted to alleviate those pain points that so many women face when finding the perfect suit."

