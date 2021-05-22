Trending Stories
Sofia Vergara Wows In Giant High-Heeled Shoe

Sofia Vergara attends the 'America's Got Talent' Season 15 Kickoff.
Gettyimages | Amy Sussman
Celebrities
Alexandra Lozovschi

Sofia Vergara's Hot Pursuit character, Daniella Riva, had a deep love for heels, and the Colombian beauty appeared to channel the femme fatale as she shared a stunning photo of herself on a giant high-heeled shoe. 

In the pic -- a gorgeous throwback from the 48-year-old Modern Family star's modeling days -- Vergara wore a bright-red bikini to match the remarkable seat. The actress got candid in the caption, saying she didn't quite remember where the photo was taken but that it was in the 90s' Miami "for sure."

Check out the fabulous snap below!  

Lady In Red 

Sofia Vergara wears strapless red jumpsuit for mirror selfie.
Instagram | Sofia Vergara

Vergara is known for marking Throwback Thursday on Instagram with incredible snaps from her modeling career but the America's Got Talent judge and top-earning TV actress missed the cue this week. Instead, she posted the snap on Friday along with a lengthy caption that humorously explained the confusion.

"I forgot to post this #tbt yesterday but I also forgot where was this, for what was this or why I was doing this!!!!????" the star wrote on Instagram.

Keep scrolling for the snap!

Ageless Beauty

Sofia Vergara attends the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
Gettyimages | Dia Dipasupil

The snapshot left a strong impression on Vergara's numerous fans, with many of them telling her she was "still looking awesome."

"You look the same," fellow AGT judge Heidi Klum, 47, complimented the ageless beauty.

"Girl you look the same only you’ve gotten more gorgeous overtime [sic] how crazy is that," agreed a second person.

One fan has questions about the chair, writing, "Was it comfortable or no??"

"POV: you are reading the caption with her accent," quipped a fourth Instagram user. 

 

Elegant In Sofia Jeans

While Vergara is certainly keeping fans entertained with her swimsuit throwbacks, the fashion icon showed off her flawless style in a recent upload promoting her popular clothing brand, Sofia Jeans, which retails with Walmart. 

A triple update added to her account earlier this week showed her rocking a green floral maxi dress from her summer collection. The gorgeous Latina also modeled a blue leopard-print top from the new drop and a vividly printed dress that echoed Monarch butterflies. Scroll through the embed below to see the looks! 

Her Selfie Game Is Also Strong

Sofia Vergara takes a selfe on the 'AGT' set.
Instagram | Sofia Vergara

A lover of fashion, Vergara also designed a sunglasses line with Foster Grant and often showcases her eyewear on social media. Just last week, the glamorous star modeled a pair of red leopard-print shades while posing on a table clad in a chic red dress.

When she's not promoting her business, Vergara shares candid selfies from the AGT set. The TV show is due to return for Season 16 on June 1 and she couldn't be more excited.

"Premier day is almost here!!!" Vergara shared a selfie with Klum last weekend, snagging more than 231,500 likes.

