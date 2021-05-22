Trending Stories
Sommer Ray Celebrates Bikini Wardrobe Malfunction With Live Snake

Sommer Rayclose up
SommerRay/Instagram
Instagram Models
Rebecca Cukier

Sommer Ray is poking fun at her recent bikini wardrobe malfunction by adding a "lol" and showing off her tender relationship with her pet snake. The 24-year-old fitness face, dubbed "Not Your Average Instagram Model" by Forbes in 2018, was today very much proving the moniker rings true in 2021. Posting for her 26.4 million Instagram followers ahead of the weekend, the Sommer Ray's Shop founder showed off her muscle machine of a body in a cute mismatched bikini, and she wasn't afraid of the tags or the snake. Check it out below.

Always A Sense Of Humor

Sommer Ray in leather shorts
SommerRay/Instagram

Scroll for photos. Sommer, fresh from poking fun at herself as she admitted she was on the phone with "my mom" as the paparazzi reported her late-night club phonecall yesterday, was back to the jokes. The blonde's stories came as selfies, showing her home and summer-ready, all tan and definitely showing off the results of her grueling workouts.

Rocking loud floral bikini bottoms and a woven cream and stylish bikini top, the model snapped herself at various angles, with the camera clearly taking in the new swimwear vibe.

See More Photos Below!

Sommer, posing with damp hair, posed casually with her snake. "Tags out lol," she wrote as she continued to film her pet snaking its way around her neck. 

Ray, also a pet mom to dogs and showing her kitties recently, has long included her animal family on Instagram, even extending things to spiders, with 2021 seeing her teeter down a hallway in high heels as she chased a massive spider - Sommer kindly returned the spider to greenery as she delicately let it into greenery off her balcony.

Scroll For The Snake Bath!

Sommer Ray in overalls
SommerRay/Instagram

Sommer has even bathed her snakes on social media, writing that she's the kind of girl "who gives their snakes baths and talks to them in the most annoying baby voice ever.”

Fans, these days hitting "follow" for just about every reason around, are getting steady content on Instagram, but also on TikTok, where Sommer boasts over 10.7 million followers. The feeds showcase the star's Louis Vuitton, her latest Sommer Ray's Shop drops, plus her G-Fuel promos. See more photos after the video.

Empowering Women

Sommer, whose brand now retails unisex sweats, has opened up on her image, one she states isn't all what it seems. Speaking in 2018, the ex to rapper Machine Gun Kelly said:

“I want girls to know that I’m for them. I want to show them my personality and show them that I’m not just a dumb bimbo. Because that’s what you think. You see a girl on Instagram, showing her body, and it’s just substance less.”

For more from Sommer, give her Instagram a follow.

