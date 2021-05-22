Sommer Ray Celebrates Bikini Wardrobe Malfunction With Live Snake

Sommer Ray is poking fun at her recent bikini wardrobe malfunction by adding a "lol" and showing off her tender relationship with her pet snake. The 24-year-old fitness face, dubbed "Not Your Average Instagram Model" by Forbes in 2018, was today very much proving the moniker rings true in 2021. Posting for her 26.4 million Instagram followers ahead of the weekend, the Sommer Ray's Shop founder showed off her muscle machine of a body in a cute mismatched bikini, and she wasn't afraid of the tags or the snake. Check it out below.