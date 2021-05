Scroll for the photo. Mark actually made headlines at the end of March for finally matching his wife in age: the Live! With Kelly and Ryan host and her husband are now a twinning 50.

The photo, taking in NYC horizons and likely from the outdoor terrace framing Kelly's $27 million townhouse, showed her glowing with zero makeup as she hung out on a dark blue couch and in a row with dogs Chewie and Lena next to her. See it below.