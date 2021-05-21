Kylie Jenner Addresses 'Open Relationship' With Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner is personally addressing rumors that she and ex Travis Scott are back together, but in an "open relationship." On Friday, the 23-year-old reality star and makeup mogul took to social media with fury at reports from The Daily Mail, reposting a screenshot from the newspaper amid an online frenzy about her relationship with Scott, 29. Kylie, who shares 3-year-old daughter Stormi Webster with the "Astroworld" rapper, vehemently denied the allegations, even suggesting that The Daily Mail will "make up anything." See the details below.