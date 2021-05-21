Trending Stories
Kylie Jenner Addresses 'Open Relationship' With Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott at the MET gala
Gettyimages | Neilson Barnard
Famous Relationships
Rebecca Cukier

Kylie Jenner is personally addressing rumors that she and ex Travis Scott are back together, but in an "open relationship." On Friday, the 23-year-old reality star and makeup mogul took to social media with fury at reports from The Daily Mail, reposting a screenshot from the newspaper amid an online frenzy about her relationship with Scott, 29. Kylie, who shares 3-year-old daughter Stormi Webster with the "Astroworld" rapper, vehemently denied the allegations, even suggesting that The Daily Mail will "make up anything." See the details below.

'You Guys Really Just Make Up Anything'

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott at an event
Gettyimages | Tommaso Boddi

Scroll for photos. Kylie, who embarked on her romance with Scott in 2017 and was, per the rapper's admission, pregnant within "weeks" of dating, took to Twitter sharing a screenshot of an article entitled: "Kylie Jenner and beau Travis Scott 'rekindle their relationship (but are now in an OPEN relationship)."

"You guys really just make up anything," the Lip Kit queen wrote, then clarifying that she was not "discrediting" others who might be in an open relationship. See more photos below.

Open Relationship Statement

The Calabasas-based star, continuing on open relationships, added “it’s just careless and disrespectful to throw this narrative out there without knowing what’s true.”

Sources with “direct knowledge and connection to both Kylie and Travis” had made the claims of a reunion, one that's been suspected for a long time as Kylie continues to co-parent Stormi with Travis. Kylie recently shouted out her baby daddy for his 29th birthday, sharing snaps of him and the former couple's only child. Scroll for more photos.

See More Photos Below!

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott at a game
Gettyimages | Bob Levey

A source reporting to Hollywood Life earlier this year claimed:

“Kylie will always hold a special place for Travis as the father of her daughter, but they’re not officially back together despite what some may think."

"They have this great chemistry and a great connection, but they were partying, having fun and being playful. There’s really nothing more to it at this point," they added. The two took a "playful" trip to Miami in the spring of 2021, then enjoying a cozy dinner on May 2. More photos below.

Time For Stormi

Kylie Jenner holding Stormi outdoors
KylieJenner/Instatgram

Stormi, breaking Instagram's records for the most likes as her birth was announced in February 2018, is said to be the core of Travis and Kylie maintaining a good relationship.

“It was all in good fun and at the end of the day, they’re more friends than anything. Kylie and Travis have really busy schedules, but they always make sure to take time to connect for the sake of Stormi,” a source added. Stormi largely spends time with her mother, recently joining her on a high-profile luxury vacation for Kylie's pal Yris Palmer's birthday.

