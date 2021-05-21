Miranda Lambert Stuns In Diner Fringe With Weekend Beer

Trending Stories
Miranda Lambert is proving that fancy designer brands and private jets aren't necessary to wow Instagram. The 37-year-old country singer and recent Grammy winner went for an unfussy diner setting for her Friday share, posting with fringe vibes as she rocked comfy jeans and kicked back with a beer. The "Bluebird" singer, who looked gorgeous as she smiled with a four-pack and hung out with a statement hat, was, however, promoting a clothing brand that's close to her. Idyll Wind got a shout-out. Check it out below.

Weekend Vibes

Miranda Lambert grass selfie
MirandaLambert/Instagram

Scroll for the photo. Miranda, much like fellow country star Carrie Underwood, has a clothing brand to her name. IdyllWind, founded in 2018, retails true country-inspired pieces, ones all over the blonde today as she reclined in a wood-accent booth and by a window, sat in front of a newspaper and some Budweisers - the beer giant's logo had been carefully blurred out, likely for legal reasons.

Stunning fans, Miranda accessorized her blue jeans with a red, white, and blue fringe shawl, a red top, plus bold blue earrings and her brown headwear.

See The Stunning Snap Below!

The ex to Blake Shelton, now loved up with ex-NYPD officer husband Brendan McLoughlin, kicked back with her relaxed energy, writing: "Clockin' in. #Cheersyall #weekend Follow @idyllwind."

Miranda's clothing line, regularly name-dropped on her Instagram, was actually named after a horse.

"When thinking about naming the brand and what this clothing line meant to me, it was all about taking risks, being brave and trying something new, and that was represented in my life on horseback at the time, so the name Idyllwind seemed perfect," she told Page Six Style.

See more photos after the snap!

Scroll For More Photos!

Miranda, who keeps her brand on the DL-ish, compared to other celebrities, added: "Idyllwind is an extension of me, who I am, and my music. It has a vintage Western vibe with an edge; it definitely reflects my personal style."

"It is inspired by what I enjoy doing, what I do when I am on my off time. I am usually in a T-shirt and cutoffs wearing some cute boots. I definitely have a boot problem!"

See more photos after her video!

Reconnecting In Lock-Down

Miranda Lambert outdoors with husband
MirandaLambert/Instagram

The pandemic, which has brought career wins for Lambert with her 2021 Grammy win, has also brought the star expressing gratitude for things winding down. In February of this year, the star shared being grateful for extra time with her husband during their months in quarantine. Miranda said the pandemic had forced everyone to "reconnect" with themselves, adding the same "with people that they really love."

Miranda and husband Brandon enjoyed an airstream to North Carolina and Georgia. The couple wed two years ago after a whirlwind romance.

