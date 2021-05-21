Miranda Lambert Stuns In Diner Fringe With Weekend Beer

Miranda Lambert is proving that fancy designer brands and private jets aren't necessary to wow Instagram. The 37-year-old country singer and recent Grammy winner went for an unfussy diner setting for her Friday share, posting with fringe vibes as she rocked comfy jeans and kicked back with a beer. The "Bluebird" singer, who looked gorgeous as she smiled with a four-pack and hung out with a statement hat, was, however, promoting a clothing brand that's close to her. Idyll Wind got a shout-out. Check it out below.