Britney Spears Rolls Around Her 'New Car' In Skintight Dress

Britney Spears close up
Getty
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Britney Spears just isn't running out of ways to entertain her 29.8 million Instagram followers. The 39-year-old pop princess, fresh from showing off her new pink hair and even saying she feels like actress Bella Thorne's "twin" with it, today threw it back to classic bombshell in a photo she joked was her "new car," although the image was clearly a throwback. On Friday, the "Toxic" singer posted a black-and-white photo, shouting out celebrated photographer Ellen Von Unwerth and driving fans to hit "like." See why below.

'Check Out My New Car'

Britney Spears with pink hair
BritneySpears/Instagram

Scroll for the photo. Britney, who employed Ellen for fragrance ads back in 2012, posted with vintage vehicle vibes despite the fun "new" caption. The Grammy winner, seen reclining across the car's hood, had her hair sweeping all around her face as she went skin-tight in a strapless and corset-effect dress, also channeling a slight grunge edge via chunky black and buckled boots.

The gorgeous photo, catching Spears over 100,000 likes in half an hour, came captioned: "Check out my new car guys...!!!"

See The Photo Below!

Britney Spears in crop top
BritneySpears/Instagram

Britney was quick to drop Ellen's Instagram handle into the caption - the celebrity-adored photographer has worked with stars from supermodel Gisele Bundchen and "Halo" singer Beyonce, to hit-maker Rihanna. See more photos after the snap!

If you don't live inside Britney Spears' Instagram, the shout-outs have lately been including major celebrities. Just this week, the singer name-dropped actress Angelina Jolie, whose latest covered-in-bees shoot has been making headlines. 

"PS check out Angelina Jolie’s new campaign for Guerlain 🐝 🐝 🐝 😳😳😳 !!!!" she wrote.

Name-Dropping More Celebs

Britney's pink hair phase, now ushered in via both green metallic and cheetah-print catsuits, has also brought the star giving a nod to other famous faces.

 "No this is not a hair commercial 🙅🏼‍♀️ … it’s the first time I’ve colored all of my hair a bright color so f-ck it … Pink is hot if I do say so myself," Britney wrote before saying she'd "copied" actress Reese Witherspoon - the blonde also said she felt like Sarah Jessica-Parker in 1993 movie Hocus Pocus. See the next celeb below.

Feels Like Bella Thorne's 'Twin'

Bella Thorne in button top
BellaThorne/Instagram

Sparking concern from the #FreeBritney movement, one hell-bent on proving Spears isn't in control of her Instagram, was a closing moment, one seeing the star say she felt like 23-year-old Thorne's "twin" with pink hair. 

"What’s with the name dropping 🤦🏻‍♀️ this isn’t britney," one fan had written, with a popular comment reading: "We’re supposed to believe that britney has any idea who bella thorne is…" Bella, known for her fiery red hair, has since taken to social media totally awestruck by the mention. 

